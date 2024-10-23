Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 83,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,308,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 880,732 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 18,987 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

