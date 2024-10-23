Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €44.70 ($48.59) and last traded at €44.50 ($48.37), with a volume of 6097 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.60 ($48.48).

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.94.

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT engages in the manufacturing and sale of cutting machine tools in Germany, rest of the Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines, turn-mill centers, production turning, and multi-spindle machining centers; vertical, horizontal, and 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

