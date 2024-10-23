Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $12.83 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.1% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. XN LP raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 24.2% in the second quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $119,420,000 after buying an additional 90,616 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $1,213,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,229,213.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $1,060,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $1,213,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,229,213.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,502 shares of company stock worth $23,045,186 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $288.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $279.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, August 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.66.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

