Dupree Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,121 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000. Cummins comprises approximately 1.6% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,869,000 after buying an additional 26,977 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,691,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,503,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,042,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 911,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.55.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $330.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $340.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

