Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,848,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,441,000 after purchasing an additional 147,952 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,575,000 after purchasing an additional 314,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,201,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 547,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 480,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after buying an additional 280,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $121.09. 79,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,751. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.