Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.27. 535,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $81.03 and a one year high of $167.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.25.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,969.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 12,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $1,700,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,203.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

