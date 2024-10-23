Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,818. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $44.65.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $336,142.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,341.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,375.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.