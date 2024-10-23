ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Down 8.1% – Should You Sell?

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) traded down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.72. 67,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 107,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

ECARX Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $581.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

