Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Cut to $551.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $643.00 to $551.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.07.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $419.84 on Wednesday. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $397.98 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $522.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.