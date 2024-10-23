Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,096,000 after acquiring an additional 502,776 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,228,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,312,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,841 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,376,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,364,000 after purchasing an additional 325,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,478,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,295,000 after buying an additional 271,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

