Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$58.28 and last traded at C$57.44, with a volume of 1016874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of C$11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.511912 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.77%.

In related news, Director Steven Walter Williams bought 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.74 per share, with a total value of C$999,564.00. In other news, Director Steven Walter Williams bought 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$999,564.00. Also, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total transaction of C$37,977.60. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

