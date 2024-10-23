Energi (NRG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $385,798.16

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $385,798.16 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00039831 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,993,120 coins and its circulating supply is 81,997,448 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

