Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider's stock.
Enstar Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of ESGR opened at $323.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.79. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $229.57 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
