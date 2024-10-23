Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ESGR opened at $323.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.79. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $229.57 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 248.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 85.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

