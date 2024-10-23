EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20. Approximately 660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
