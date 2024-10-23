Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Boralex Q3 Earnings

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Boralex in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.65 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 9.91%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$25.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

