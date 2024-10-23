Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Boralex Q3 Earnings

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Boralex in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.
Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.65 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 9.91%.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boralex
Boralex Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$25.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.68.
Boralex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.
About Boralex
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boralex
- What is a Dividend King?
- Bet on These 3 High-Yield Stocks as Natural Gas Demand Grows
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Gold Prices Hit Record Highs: Is It Time to Buy or Take Profits?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Value Stocks Gaining Momentum – Will They Beat Growth Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.