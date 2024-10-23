Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October 23rd (AA, AHEXY, AMLX, AOS, BXP, CSGS, DGX, EVI, FEIM, FOLD)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, October 23rd:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $182.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $157.00.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

