Evercore ISI Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $298.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $268.00 to $298.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $199.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The company has a market cap of $181.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $210,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

