Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.14. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

