FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Trading 2.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10. 1,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

FFBW Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

