Financial Insights Inc. Acquires 289 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 632,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,833,974.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after acquiring an additional 495,173 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 442.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 319,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,510,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,423,000 after acquiring an additional 255,690 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 377,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,700,000 after acquiring an additional 186,170 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $120.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $122.38.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

