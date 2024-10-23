First Bank (FRBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect First Bank to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $56.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. First Bank has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.93.

First Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Bank from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

