First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Unloaded Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund stock on September 6th.
Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 9/9/2024.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) on 9/6/2024.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 9/6/2024.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 9/6/2024.
First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
EMLP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $34.72.
About Senator Boozman
John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry
About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund
The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
