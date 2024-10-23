Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Buys Shares of 1,452,196 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,452,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,212,000. Healthpeak Properties makes up about 13.9% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership owned about 0.21% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $9,024,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

