Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Decreases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for 1.6% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,001,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,205,000 after buying an additional 470,076 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,075,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 501.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after buying an additional 242,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,814,000 after buying an additional 156,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average of $118.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.98%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

