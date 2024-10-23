Foundry Financial Group Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF accounts for 2.3% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Foundry Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSHQ. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 171,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,570 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Price Performance

BATS XSHQ traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.20. 73,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

