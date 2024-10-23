Foundry Financial Group Inc. Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after acquiring an additional 270,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,154,000 after buying an additional 1,020,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,647,000 after buying an additional 1,529,043 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,212,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,952,000 after buying an additional 768,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,742,000 after acquiring an additional 281,791 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579,528 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

