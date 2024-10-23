Foundry Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,690 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 266,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $942,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

NASDAQ:BSMO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.80. 16,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,639. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $24.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

