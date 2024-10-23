FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $656,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

