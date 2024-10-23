FY2024 EPS Forecast for Nurix Therapeutics Raised by Analyst

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.87). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nurix Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NRIX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.22. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1,098.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,152,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,778,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $51,468.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,080.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $82,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,080.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,181 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

