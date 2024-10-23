Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 107,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 147,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

