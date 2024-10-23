GAM Holding AG Acquires 302 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,417,958,000 after buying an additional 425,438 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after buying an additional 293,482 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.23 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

