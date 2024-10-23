GAM Holding AG Cuts Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,735 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Infosys were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 33.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 126.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.2126 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Investec cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

