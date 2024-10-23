GAM Holding AG Has $19.49 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.6% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $374,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,382 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,523,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $517.50 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $523.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $485.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.41, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,931.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,902 shares of company stock valued at $23,596,360. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

