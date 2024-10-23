GAM Holding AG Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,803 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 304,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 119,178 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $146,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $9,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

