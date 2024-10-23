GateToken Achieves Market Capitalization of $792.97 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $792.97 million and $3.62 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $8.71 or 0.00013125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,331.07 or 0.99917981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007746 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006517 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00066228 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,008,162 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 91,008,160.7139232 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.74028518 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,499,524.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.