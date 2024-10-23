Gattaca (LON:GATC) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.19). Approximately 39,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 28,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.21).
Gattaca Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £28.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,795.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.42.
About Gattaca
Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through eight segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; Gattaca Projects; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; engineering, and technology support solutions; statement of work solutions; and technical recruitment, engineering and technology, and employer branding solutions, as well as analysis, design, technical authoring and publications, process engineering, systems, and IT and digital services.
