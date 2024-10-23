General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in General Mills by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in General Mills by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.48. 321,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.20.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,870.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,311 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

