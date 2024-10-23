Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $434,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 21.0 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.82. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $112.74 and a 12-month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

