Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.200-12.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.200-13.900 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.
Globe Life Stock Performance
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Globe Life Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.
Insider Activity at Globe Life
In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,571. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Globe Life
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
