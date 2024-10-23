Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.15 and last traded at C$10.02, with a volume of 7813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of -0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.24 million during the quarter. Goldmoney had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.
