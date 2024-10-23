Gravity Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week (G)

Gravity (G) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Gravity has a market cap of $248.81 million and $4.70 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gravity has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gravity Profile

Gravity launched on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official message board for Gravity is www.gravity.xyz/blog. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,845,160,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03229594 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,771,534.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

