Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,011,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.0 %

GS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $518.37. 66,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $540.51. The firm has a market cap of $167.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.69.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

