Greenleaf Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $39,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $84.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

