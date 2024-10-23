Greenleaf Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.96. 95,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,290. The company has a market cap of $520.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $92.94 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average of $131.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

