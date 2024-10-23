GSK Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 25,931 call options on the company. This is an increase of 446% compared to the typical volume of 4,748 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in GSK during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.74. 2,348,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,128. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

