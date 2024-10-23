Guidance Capital Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.55.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,025. The company has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

