Guidance Capital Inc. Has $4 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,696,084. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.15 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

