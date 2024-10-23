Guidance Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Pfizer by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,481,000 after buying an additional 8,378,173 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,855,000 after buying an additional 4,947,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,813,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,820,000 after buying an additional 2,829,178 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Pfizer by 24,961.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,497,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,891,000 after buying an additional 2,487,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,908,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,848,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $163.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.



