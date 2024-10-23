Guidance Capital Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Guidance Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHK remained flat at $81.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,923. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.92.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

