Guidance Capital Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Guidance Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Entergy by 2,172.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.62. The stock had a trading volume of 164,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.32.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entergy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

